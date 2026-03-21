Free transport rolled out amid possible strike in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY — Local governments in Iloilo City are stepping in with a coordinated “Libre Sakay” initiative to keep the city moving as a transport strike threatens to leave commuters stranded on Monday, 23 March.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas swiftly ordered the deployment of government buses and service vehicles after transport groups confirmed a planned transport holiday. The move aims to cushion the disruption and ensure that workers, students, and daily commuters can still reach their destinations.

From early morning, city-run vehicles will operate from Arevalo, Mandurriao, and Jaro plazas, all bound for Plaza Libertad, looping back to accommodate more passengers. Trips will run from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and resume in the afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., maximizing coverage during peak hours.

Beyond government response, Treñas called on the public to take part in the solution, encouraging carpooling among private vehicle owners to help ease the burden on stranded commuters.

At the provincial level, the Iloilo Provincial Government is reinforcing the effort by dispatching vehicles to major terminals in Mohon, Ungka, and Tagbak starting 6:00 a.m.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Cornelio Salinas has also directed all municipal DRRM offices to activate contingency measures, ensuring assistance reaches commuters across affected areas.