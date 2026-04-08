From reality TV to real purpose: Heath Jornales puts family first

But beyond building his dream room, Heath said his priorities are anchored in giving back—especially to his family.

He revealed plans to help his mother establish a permanent place of worship for their community, which currently rents space in a school.

“Kasi my mom – we are Christian po – and mom has this church [but] yung church po namin wala po talaga siyang building, they [only] rent an area sa school. Gusto ko po na tulungan yung mommy ko rin na magtayo ng church. Bibili ng lupa tapos magtatayo po ng church para doon po mag-church yung mga ka-churchmates po namin for free.”

For his father, Heath hopes to revive a shared passion that was put on hold during the pandemic.

“Sa tatay ko naman po, gym, para back to training po kami,” he said. “Kasi dati po meron po kaming gym. Doon po ako nagpo-promote before, [with] the team I had. We had a group of students ng taekwondo tapos nagpo-promote kami ng belt. Pero since pandemic, we had to shut it down kasi wala na gaanong pumupunta sa gym dahil bawal na lumabas ang mga tao.”

He admitted the pandemic years tested their family, though he only realized the full extent later. Despite financial setbacks, including selling a car he bought from early earnings, his father remained a steady presence.

“Actually, nung pandemic I didn’t really notice it at first…My dad, he is really strong din po kasi he didn’t want us to be sad. He was making sure na we are always smiling and masaya po kami lagi.”

Equally central to his journey is his mother, whom he described as his constant source of strength.

“I can describe my mom na super supportive po and super masipag. Lahat po ng ganap ko, lahat ng ginagawa ko sa showbiz, sinasamahan niya po ako. She wakes up earlier than me to prepare the stuff that I need for that day. Siya rin po nagbibigay ng food sa akin in the morning. Kaya I really love my mom so much, she’s really nice, she’s really kind. Even tired na siya, ang bait pa rin po ng mommy ko.”

With P500,000 in winnings and a growing career ahead, Heath said he is prioritizing practical needs—transportation for tapings, support for their household, and helping ease his father’s financial burden.

More than material success, however, his plans point to something deeper: building a future where his parents can finally rest, while he carries forward the weight of their sacrifices.