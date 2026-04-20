Former CTG leader surrenders arms in Bataan

“We call on the remaining members of the CTG to stop being deceived. Do not allow your lives to be wasted by a lost cause,” Salvadora said.

She added that the government remains ready to extend assistance through reintegration programs aimed at helping former rebels return to peaceful and productive lives.

Meanwhile, PRO3 regional director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the surrender marks a step toward lasting peace in the region and urged remaining members of the group to rejoin mainstream society.

He also called on communities to remain vigilant and support government peace initiatives.