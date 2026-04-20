Former CTG leader surrenders arms in Bataan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A former member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) has surrendered to authorities along with firearms and explosives in Barangay General Lim, Orion, Bataan, the Police Regional Office 3 said Monday.
The individual, identified as a former leader under the Lino Blas Command, turned over a caliber .38 revolver, a 40mm high-explosive M406A round, and components including a time fuse and detonating cord as proof of his withdrawal of support.
Police Col. Marites Salvadora, Bataan provincial director, described the surrender as a positive development in efforts to end the local communist armed conflict.
She said the operation resulted from focused intelligence work and coordination among the Bataan Police Provincial Office, various Philippine National Police units and the Philippine Army.
“We call on the remaining members of the CTG to stop being deceived. Do not allow your lives to be wasted by a lost cause,” Salvadora said.
She added that the government remains ready to extend assistance through reintegration programs aimed at helping former rebels return to peaceful and productive lives.
Meanwhile, PRO3 regional director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the surrender marks a step toward lasting peace in the region and urged remaining members of the group to rejoin mainstream society.
He also called on communities to remain vigilant and support government peace initiatives.