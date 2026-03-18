GenSan welcomes 2 rebel surrenderees

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Two former members of the now-defunct Guerrilla Front Musa-73 of the New People’s Army (NPA) laid down their arms and chose a new path — one away from conflict and back into the fold of society.
The pair surrendered over the weekend to military authorities, handing over two M1 Carbine rifles with magazines at the headquarters of Task Force Gensan in Barangay Bula. Their decision, they said, was driven by a desire to clear their names, reunite with their families and begin again as civilians.
On Monday, the former rebels were formally presented to General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao in a simple ceremony that underscored both accountability and hope. Local officials and military leaders described the moment as a testament to the government’s ongoing peace and reintegration efforts.
Brig. Gen. Michael A. Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry (Persuader) Brigade, welcomed the development, calling it “a symbol of hope and a new beginning.”
“Your surrender is not just about laying down arms — it is about choosing peace and a future with dignity,” Santos said. “The government stands ready to help you rebuild your lives.”
Colonel Clairemont W. Pinpin, Task Force Gensan commander, assured that the two will receive continued support as they transition back to civilian life under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. The program, implemented in partnership with local government units and national agencies, provides financial aid, livelihood assistance and reintegration services to former insurgents.
“Rest assured, we will guide them every step of the way as they return to becoming productive members of society,” Pinpin said.
Mayor Pacquiao echoed the call for unity and reconciliation, emphasizing that peace-building is a shared responsibility.
“We welcome you back as partners in development,” she said. “Together, we will continue building a safer and more peaceful General Santos City.”
As an initial step toward reintegration, the two former rebels received financial assistance and food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 12.
Military officials say the surrender reflects the continuing decline of armed insurgency in the area, as more former fighters opt to abandon the struggle in favor of stability and community life.