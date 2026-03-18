GenSan welcomes 2 rebel surrenderees

On Monday, the former rebels were formally presented to General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao in a simple ceremony that underscored both accountability and hope. Local officials and military leaders described the moment as a testament to the government’s ongoing peace and reintegration efforts.

Brig. Gen. Michael A. Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry (Persuader) Brigade, welcomed the development, calling it “a symbol of hope and a new beginning.”

“Your surrender is not just about laying down arms — it is about choosing peace and a future with dignity,” Santos said. “The government stands ready to help you rebuild your lives.”

Colonel Clairemont W. Pinpin, Task Force Gensan commander, assured that the two will receive continued support as they transition back to civilian life under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. The program, implemented in partnership with local government units and national agencies, provides financial aid, livelihood assistance and reintegration services to former insurgents.

“Rest assured, we will guide them every step of the way as they return to becoming productive members of society,” Pinpin said.

Mayor Pacquiao echoed the call for unity and reconciliation, emphasizing that peace-building is a shared responsibility.