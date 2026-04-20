Elasto Painters hot on quarters incentive

Taking a much-needed rest after racking up seven straight wins, the Elasto Painters battle Phoenix today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Tipoff time is set at 7:30 p.m. with Rain or Shine staking its perfect record against a Fuel Masters side looking to stay in the thick of the race for a quarters slot.

“It’s good to rest knowing that you’re in the quarters. The seven wins guaranteed your entry to the quarters. What we want to do after the break is try to get to nine wins as soon as we can,” said Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao, calculating that at least nine victories would be enough to clinch a quarters incentive.

The Elasto Painters beat Terrafirma, 124-117, last week at the Ynares Center-Antipolo to extend the franchise’s best start.

“We can now think of a twice-to-beat. Our record now is at seven wins, so we need two more wins to reach a twice-to-beat. That’s what’s on our mind,” Guiao added.

Rain or Shine has been running like a well-oiled machine in the mid-season tournament as it is not only wreaking havoc on open court with its running game but also with its sharp-shooting from the outside.

In fact, the Elasto Painters nailed 22 triples and a four-pointer to torch the Dyip and tie four other teams for the league-record of most made field goals from beyond the arc.