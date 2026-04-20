Duterte tax records reach House panel, TRO bid rendered moot

Luistro, however, justified the inclusion of Carpio’s financial records by citing civil law, noting that in the absence of a prenuptial agreement, a married couple’s properties and income are considered shared.

Securing the tax records forms part of a broader, document-driven strategy by the House panel ahead of its second impeachment hearing on Wednesday, 22 April.

To navigate the country’s strict bank secrecy laws, the panel deliberately avoided summoning banking executives.

Instead, lawmakers subpoenaed the Anti-Money Laundering Council to provide intelligence reports on covered and suspicious transactions involving the couple from 2006 to 2025.

At the hearing, the committee is expected to cross-check the tax and AMLC data with Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), which the Office of the Ombudsman has also been directed to submit.