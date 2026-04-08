'Safer Cities' drive nets 24K violators on day 1

“As of now, we have no recorded repeat offenders. Our monitoring still depends on station-level records, and we are validating data, especially involving minors,” Asilo said in Filipino, adding that no prior offenses were found after checking electronic records.

She said barangays are now required to join enforcement operations, following directives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered stricter enforcement of ordinances, including bans on street drinking, shirtless roaming, and late-night videoke sessions under the Safer Cities program.

The initiative, first rolled out in Metro Manila, will be expanded to other urban areas nationwide.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the program aims to make communities safer and more livable.

“This Safer Cities initiative reflects our dedication to not only enforce the law, but to make every neighborhood safer and more livable. We are out here not just to write tickets, but to remind everyone that peaceful communities are built when people follow rules that protect us all,” he said.

Launched on 6 April 2026, the program supports the PNP’s focused agenda on enhanced police operations and aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intensify visible policing.

Nartatez emphasized that enforcement must balance firmness with respect for human rights.

“Nandito tayo para protektahan ang publiko at siguruhing ang bawat Pilipino ay makakarinig at makakaramdam na ligtas sila,” he said.

The PNP urged the public to comply with local ordinances, including curfew rules for minors, bans on public drinking, and traffic regulations, and to report violations or concerns through official channels.