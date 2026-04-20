DepEd pushes equal focus on arts, science, tech at student talent festival

Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Sunday underscored the need to give equal importance to arts, science, and technology in schools as he opened the 2026 National Festival of Talents (NFOT).
Speaking at the Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center, Angara said education programs should recognize different forms of creativity, not just traditional academic achievement.
“Here at the National Festival of Talents, we not only celebrate artistry, but also give equal value to science and technology, recognizing creativity in all its forms,” he said in his keynote address.
The weeklong event gathered more than 900 student participants from 18 regions, along with teachers and education officials, in a series of competitions and exhibitions covering technical-vocational, academic, and creative fields.
Students from public and private schools are participating in activities designed to measure practical skills and real-world application, including research, performance, and technical tasks.
The Department of Education said the festival reflects efforts to integrate 21st-century competencies such as problem-solving, adaptability, and innovation into the basic education system.
Participants include learners from programs such as the Alternative Learning System, Madrasah Education, Indigenous Peoples Education, and Special Needs Education, as part of efforts to broaden access to national-level platforms.
Among the competitions features documentary-making, oral narrative reconstruction, and foreign language skills.
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