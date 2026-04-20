Classes to start on 8 June under new three-term calendar

Classes return in January for the third term, which extends until late March, followed by final assessments and closing programs in early April 2027.

DepEd officials say the reform seeks to provide longer uninterrupted instructional periods, dedicated time for learning recovery programs like the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) initiative, and more structured teacher planning and assessment windows.

The department has also rolled out orientations for school leaders and educators on the operational adjustments required under the three-term system, including assessment, grading, lesson planning, and flexible learning provisions.

DepEd clarified that while public schools are mandated to adopt the new calendar beginning SY 2026–2027, private schools may choose to follow the structure if they meet the required number of school days under existing laws.

Despite official backing, some education groups have voiced reservations about readiness and effectiveness.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines cautioned that adopting a three-term calendar must be accompanied by broader system support to ensure quality learning, rather than merely adjusting schedules.

DepEd earlier moved to allay concerns that the reform would add to teachers’ workload, stressing that the new structure is designed to streamline grading and planning cycles rather than increase work pressure.