DepEd rolls out orientations for three-term school shift

Assistant Secretary for Learning Systems Jerome Buenviaje said the reforms aim to create a more balanced and humane system for both teachers and learners.

“These policies aim for a humane system for teachers, learners, and families that protects the conditions for real learning to happen,” he said during the first orientation session at Miriam College in Quezon City.

In addition to the new school calendar, the orientations also cover revised classroom assessment and grading guidelines, the strengthening of the Senior High School curriculum, and the introduction of flexible learning programs to ensure continuity during emergencies.

The nationwide rollout will continue through regional and division offices, which will cascade the information to schools. Additional sessions are scheduled in May to further brief master teachers and classroom educators.

DepEd also emphasized that teachers will not be required to report during their 30-day break in April, with the phased approach intended to ensure a smooth transition while minimizing disruption to the current school year.