DepEd rolls out orientations for three-term school shift

The Department of Education (DepEd) has begun a nationwide series of orientation sessions to prepare school leaders and educators for major changes in the education system, including the shift to a three-term school calendar starting School Year 2026–2027.
The three-term system, set for implementation next school year, is described by DepEd as a “strategic response to persistent disruptions in the school year.” However, the ACT Teachers Partylist earlier argued that the proposed calendar would not address the “fundamental problems” faced by the country’s education sector.
“Magiging matagumpay lamang ang mga repormang ito kung lubos na mauunawaan ng ating mga guro at school leaders kung paano ito ipatutupad sa aktuwal na sitwasyon,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
Assistant Secretary for Learning Systems Jerome Buenviaje said the reforms aim to create a more balanced and humane system for both teachers and learners.
“These policies aim for a humane system for teachers, learners, and families that protects the conditions for real learning to happen,” he said during the first orientation session at Miriam College in Quezon City.
In addition to the new school calendar, the orientations also cover revised classroom assessment and grading guidelines, the strengthening of the Senior High School curriculum, and the introduction of flexible learning programs to ensure continuity during emergencies.
The nationwide rollout will continue through regional and division offices, which will cascade the information to schools. Additional sessions are scheduled in May to further brief master teachers and classroom educators.
DepEd also emphasized that teachers will not be required to report during their 30-day break in April, with the phased approach intended to ensure a smooth transition while minimizing disruption to the current school year.