Brawner: Exercise Balikatan gauges ‘depth of operational alignment’ among allies

Now in its 41st iteration, Exercise Balikatan has evolved from a bilateral training activity between the Philippines and the United States into a full-scale multinational exercise.

This year, more than 17,000 troops from partner nations, including Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand, and, are taking part.

Brawner underscored that the scale of participation reflects not just broader cooperation, but deeper operational integration.

“Balikatan 41-26 reflects not only the scale of our cooperation, but also the depth of our operational alignment,” he said, noting that participating forces are working toward systems that can “think, move, and respond as one.”