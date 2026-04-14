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Balikatan 41-2026 Press Briefing

Balikatan 41-2026 spokesperson Col. Dennis Hernandez, together with Col. Robert Bunn (third from left), AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad (far left), and US Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) chief Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek, USMC, meet with members of the media during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 14 April 2026. This year’s Balikatan exercises will involve at least 17,000 personnel from seven countries: the Philippines, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, and Canada.
Balikatan 41-2026 spokesperson Col. Dennis Hernandez, together with Col. Robert Bunn (third from left), AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad (far left), and US Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) chief Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek, USMC, meet with members of the media during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 14 April 2026. This year’s Balikatan exercises will involve at least 17,000 personnel from seven countries: the Philippines, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, and Canada.
Balikatan 41-2026 spokesperson Col. Dennis Hernandez, together with Col. Robert Bunn (third from left), AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad (far left), and US Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) chief Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek, USMC, meet with members of the media during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 14 April 2026. This year’s Balikatan exercises will involve at least 17,000 personnel from seven countries: the Philippines, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, and Canada.
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US Chief of Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) LTC Lindsay Pirek USMC
US Chief of Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) LTC Lindsay Pirek USMC
Col. Dennis Hernandez, Philippine Navy, Ex Balikatan 41-2026 Spokesperson (PH)
Col. Robert Bunn, Ex Balikatan 41-2026 Spokesperson (US)
Col. Robert Bunn, Ex Balikatan 41-2026 Spokesperson (US)
AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad, US Chief of Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) LTC Lindsay Pirek USMC and Col. Robert Bunn, Ex Balikatan 41-2026 Spokesperson (US)
AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad, US Chief of Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) LTC Lindsay Pirek USMC and Col. Dennis Hernandez, Philippine Navy, Ex Balikatan 41-2026 Spokesperson (PH)

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