Balikatan 41-2026 Press Briefing

Balikatan 41-2026 spokesperson Col. Dennis Hernandez, together with Col. Robert Bunn (third from left), AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad (far left), and US Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) chief Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek, USMC, meet with members of the media during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 14 April 2026. This year’s Balikatan exercises will involve at least 17,000 personnel from seven countries: the Philippines, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, and Canada.

Balikatan 41-2026 spokesperson Col. Dennis Hernandez, together with Col. Robert Bunn (third from left), AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad (far left), and US Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB) chief Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek, USMC, meet with members of the media during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 14 April 2026. This year’s Balikatan exercises will involve at least 17,000 personnel from seven countries: the Philippines, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, and Canada.











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