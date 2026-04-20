BJMP retirees seek Remulla’s help over 20-day pension delays

Retirees of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Monday appealed to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to intervene in the release of their pensions, citing delays of up to 20 days.
Some retirees, who spoke to DAILY TRIBUNE on condition of anonymity, said the delay has made it difficult for them to afford medicines and other basic needs.
“Di namin alam kung nakanino ang lapses. Sa DBM (Department of Budget and Management) ba? O sa pamunuan ng BJMP?” one retiree said.
“Hirap na kami lalo sa mga kagaya ko na umiinom ng gamot na di dapat matigil kasi mas lalong lalala ang sakit namin. Baka walang nagpa-follow up sa BJMP sa DBM, kasi puro bago na nakaupo,” he added.
The retirees also raised concerns over leadership decisions within the bureau, noting that the current comptroller is a lawyer instead of a certified public accountant.
“Isipin mo iniupo sa comptroller namin ngayon abogado. Ano alam nun sa accounting? Dapat CPA kahit civilian. Di gaya nung dati, mabilis. Una kami lagi ng dalawang araw sa takdang petsa ng pension. Ngayon grabe, 20 days na wala pa,” another retiree said.
They urged Remulla to look into the issue and determine where the delays are coming from, as some have already taken to social media to air their grievances.