BJMP sources P46.1M in farm produce for PDL meals

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported on Thursday that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) procured a total of P46.1 million worth of fresh, high-quality, and locally grown produce directly from farmers to provide healthier meals for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The initiative is made possible through the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP), a convergence program between the BJMP and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) aimed at mitigating hunger, ensuring food and nutrition security, and reducing poverty in both urban and rural communities, including the country’s 167,000 PDLs nationwide.

The program aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to uphold the human rights of PDLs by improving their living conditions through measures such as jail decongestion and the provision of adequate and nutritious food.