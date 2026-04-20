Auto sales climb in March despite fuel price surge

The March performance extended a growth trend that began in January, bringing year-to-date CAMPI-TMA sales to 105,642 units by the end of the first quarter.

Sales of electrified vehicles (xEVs) continued to gain momentum. From 3,098 units of battery, hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sold in February, CAMPI-TMA members recorded 6,148 xEV units in March.

This accounts for about 17 percent of the total motor vehicle market, reflecting growing consumer interest in fuel-efficient and energy-saving vehicles.

CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said the shift has become more pronounced following the declaration of a national energy emergency in late March.

“This continues the rising trend we have been observing over the past few years. xEV adoption is mainly driven by users' growing understanding and acceptance of electrified technologies. We expect this to grow further because of the country’s need for various energy-efficient vehicles,” Atienza said.

He added that rising oil prices are influencing Filipino motorists’ driving habits and vehicle preferences.

“This will not only accelerate the preference for electrified vehicles but may also highlight the practicality of energy-efficient vehicles like smaller and lower-displacement cars. The auto industry will evolve based on the market’s requirements,” he said.

Among CAMPI-TMA members, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led March sales with 17,622 units, accounting for 49 percent market share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. followed with 6,239 units (17 percent).

Rounding out the top five were Suzuki Philippines Inc. with 1,694 units (4.7 percent), Nissan Philippines Inc. with 1,491 units (4.13 percent), and Honda Cars Philippines Inc. with 1,488 units (4.12 percent).