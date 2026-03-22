CAMPI reports February sales rebound

Vehicle sales picked up in February as supply improved across the market, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).
Total industry sales reached more than 37,700 units for the month, higher than January’s figure of over 35,000. CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 35,842 units, up 6.4 percent from 33,696 units in January.
CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said the increase came after a slower start to the year. He noted that January numbers were affected by a limited supply following strong demand in December. February results showed a more stable pace for the market.
Electrified vehicles also gained ground. Sales reached 3,098 units, an 18.7 percent increase from January. Buyers continue to show interest in fuel-efficient options.
Toyota remained the market leader with 17,954 units, followed by Mitsubishi with 7,358 units. Suzuki, Nissan and Ford completed the top five for the month.