CAMPI reports February sales rebound

Vehicle sales picked up in February as supply improved across the market, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

Total industry sales reached more than 37,700 units for the month, higher than January’s figure of over 35,000. CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 35,842 units, up 6.4 percent from 33,696 units in January.