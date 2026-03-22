Mitsubishi ranks among top import contributors

MMPC’s position points to the scale of its operations in the Philippines. The company imports vehicles, components, and materials that support both manufacturing and distribution.

These shipments help keep assembly lines active and allow dealerships to maintain enough inventory for buyers across the country.

The company operates a 23-hectare manufacturing facility in Santa Rosa, Laguna. The plant has a maximum production capacity of 50,000 units per year.

It produces models such as the Mirage, Mirage G4, and the L300 Cab and Chassis for the domestic market. These vehicles serve both private and commercial use.

MMPC also offers a broader lineup that covers several segments. These include the Triton pickup, Montero Sport SUV, Xpander and Xpander Cross MPVs, XForce crossover, and the recently introduced Destinator small SUV.

The range supports the company’s presence in both passenger and utility vehicle segments.

The Bureau of Customs handed the recognition during a formal ceremony attended by government and industry representatives. Among those present were Frederick Go and Ariel Nepomuceno. Mitsubishi executives also attended, including Logistics vice president Jemabel Boncajes, chairman Noriaki Hirakata, and Manufacturing senior vice president Reynaldo Gabay.

Import duties and taxes remain a key source of public funds. Collections from large importers support government spending on services and infrastructure.

The contribution of companies like MMPC shows the link between private sector activity and national revenue generation.

MMPC’s inclusion in the BoC list underscores its continued role in the automotive industry. The company maintains a steady flow of vehicles and parts while contributing to the country’s economic activity.