ACT Teachers question DepEd’s 10-day end-of-term block schedule

Under the proposed calendar, the school year will be divided into three terms, each consisting of an instructional block followed by a dedicated period for assessments, remediation, and administrative tasks.

DepEd said consolidating activities into defined blocks is meant to allow “more focused and uninterrupted teaching” during class days.

However, the sample 10-day end-of-term schedule presented in the hearing drew concern from the group, who questioned whether such a short window is sufficient to complete multiple requirements traditionally spread over longer periods.

They pointed out that end-of-term tasks typically involve extensive documentation, grading, and reporting, alongside training sessions and learner intervention programs.

Compressing these into 10 days, they said, may place additional pressure on teachers already managing heavy workloads.

The proposed restructuring comes amid broader debates over the trimester system, which has faced scrutiny from both lawmakers and teachers’ groups.

Critics have warned that reforms may fail to address deeper issues such as workload, resource gaps, and learning losses if not carefully implemented.

DepEd, for its part, has maintained that the redesigned calendar aims to improve learning continuity and recover lost instructional time.

Data cited in policy discussions showed that up to 53 school days were lost in a recent school year due to suspensions and non-teaching activities, prompting calls to reorganize how school time is used.