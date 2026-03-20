Teachers, lawmakers clash over ‘top-down’ school calendar reform

“It was already mentioned that this needed consultations, but in the end, it was still approved hastily,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said in a statement.

She also challenged the government’s assertion that the new setup would boost student learning, noting there were no studies or any “transparent evaluation” to back the shift to a three-term calendar.

“They cannot just pass on responsibilities to implement a policy that lacks the needed preparations,” Bernardo said.

DepEd’s plan to shift from the current four-grading period system to three academic terms for the School Year (SY) 2026 to 2027 claimed that it will promote longer, uninterrupted instructional blocks and help stabilize learning. However, the reasoning has not convinced teachers’ groups.

Bernardo warned that the policy would be left to educators on the ground to make it work.

“It will surely fail ... and those of us in the schools will be left to improvise and make up for all the shortcomings,” she said.