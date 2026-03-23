DepEd backs three-term calendar shift

DepEd cited data from School Year 2023–2024 showing that up to 53 school days were disrupted.

Under the proposed structure, the academic year will begin with a short “opening block” for assessments and planning, followed by extended instructional periods and consolidated end-of-term activities.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) criticized the plan, citing lack of consultation.

“It was approved hastily without transparent evaluation or evidence that it will improve learning,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education stressed that at least 180 instructional days must be maintained.

“If that means extending into April and May, so be it, rather than promoting students who are not ready,” Senator Bam Aquino said.

Some stakeholders, including parents’ groups, expressed support.

“If other countries can do it, why can’t the Philippines?” National Parents-Teachers Association president Willy Rodriguez said.

The proposal was approved by the Economy and Development Council chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.