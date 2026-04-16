ACT raises alarm over teachers’ debt burden, low pay amid wage gap

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines has warned that Filipino educators are sinking deeper into debt, citing what it described as persistent low wages that leave most teachers unable to meet basic living costs.

ACT said 9 out of 10 rank-and-file educators earn below the family living wage, forcing many to rely on loans to bridge daily expenses under what it called inadequate compensation levels shaped by the Salary Standardization Law.

“Teachers are buried in debt not because they are financially irresponsible, but because our salaries have long been grossly insufficient. How can anyone manage an income that vanishes the moment it arrives, automatically swallowed by loan payments, rising costs, and relentless bills in the midst of an unending crisis?” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.