ACT raises alarm over teachers’ debt burden, low pay amid wage gap

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines has warned that Filipino educators are sinking deeper into debt, citing what it described as persistent low wages that leave most teachers unable to meet basic living costs.
ACT said 9 out of 10 rank-and-file educators earn below the family living wage, forcing many to rely on loans to bridge daily expenses under what it called inadequate compensation levels shaped by the Salary Standardization Law.
“Teachers are buried in debt not because they are financially irresponsible, but because our salaries have long been grossly insufficient. How can anyone manage an income that vanishes the moment it arrives, automatically swallowed by loan payments, rising costs, and relentless bills in the midst of an unending crisis?” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.
The group also criticized successive administrations for failing to deliver substantial salary increases, saying wage adjustments have been limited to small, staggered increases that are quickly eroded by inflation and deductions.
“It is the system itself that turns us into professional borrowers, because our salaries are far from professional,” Bernardo added.
ACT renewed its call for a significant salary adjustment, pushing for a P50,000 entry-level pay for teachers in both public and private institutions, and a P36,000 base salary for Salary Grade 1 employees.
“We refuse to accept and will no longer tolerate a government that neglects the very workers who deliver the right to education and keep the system running despite worsening living and working conditions,” Bernardo said.
The group warned of escalating actions if their demands remain unaddressed.
“A system that exploits and neglects teachers cannot stand unchallenged,” Bernardo added.