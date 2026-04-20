DepEd to roll out loan restructuring program as teachers’ debt concerns rise

The Department of Education (DepEd) will roll out a loan restructuring program for public school teachers, as concerns continue to mount over rising indebtedness in the sector.
The agency said the initiative will aim to help educators manage existing financial obligations by consolidating or reorganizing their loans into more manageable payment terms.
"We're helping our teachers manage their loans. Meron tayong Provident Fund. Pwedeng umutang iyong ating mga teachers, especially 'pag may kalamidad, pang-emergency," Angara said in an ambush interview during National Festival of Talents (NFOT) in Roxas City, Capiz.
"Tapos siguro maganda diyan may loan consolidation program din tayo na ino-offer ng ibang institution. Dahil minsan umuutang ang teacher sa masyadong mataas ang interest. Pag may loan consolidation, ay papasok dun sa ibang institution at hindi na masyadong mataas ang interest," he added.
Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) earlier warned about heavy debt burdens, often linked to multiple loans and automatic salary deductions that significantly reduce take-home pay.
“Teachers are buried in debt not because they are financially irresponsible, but because our salaries have long been grossly insufficient. How can anyone manage an income that vanishes the moment it arrives, automatically swallowed by loan payments, rising costs, and relentless bills in the midst of an unending crisis?” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.
The group said 9 out of 10 rank-and-file educators earn below the family living wage, and pushed for a P50,000 entry-level pay for teachers in both public and private institutions.
“We refuse to accept and will no longer tolerate a government that neglects the very workers who deliver the right to education and keep the system running despite worsening living and working conditions,” Bernardo said.