DepEd to roll out loan restructuring program as teachers’ debt concerns rise

“Teachers are buried in debt not because they are financially irresponsible, but because our salaries have long been grossly insufficient. How can anyone manage an income that vanishes the moment it arrives, automatically swallowed by loan payments, rising costs, and relentless bills in the midst of an unending crisis?” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

The group said 9 out of 10 rank-and-file educators earn below the family living wage, and pushed for a P50,000 entry-level pay for teachers in both public and private institutions.

“We refuse to accept and will no longer tolerate a government that neglects the very workers who deliver the right to education and keep the system running despite worsening living and working conditions,” Bernardo said.