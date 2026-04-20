234 Zambales beneficiaries take part in SPES program

Around 234 students took part in the Orientation and Signing of Contract for 2026 Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) Beneficiaries at the Zambales Sports Complex Gymnasium in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales on 20 April 2026.

According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the program is spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that focuses on youth employment initiatives providing temporary jobs to poor but deserving students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced workers.