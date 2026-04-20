234 Zambales beneficiaries take part in SPES program

Around 234 students took part in the Orientation and Signing of Contract for 2026 Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) Beneficiaries at the Zambales Sports Complex Gymnasium in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales on 20 April 2026.
According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the program is spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that focuses on youth employment initiatives providing temporary jobs to poor but deserving students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced workers.
The said program is in collaboration with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Zambales and the Provincial Government in providing work to the Zambaleño youth by being of service to their fellow Zambaleños.
“The provincial government continues to collaborate and cooperate with various government agencies that will provide programs that help the Zambaleño youth, especially in creating opportunities of earning while they are still in school,” Ebdane said.
The governor expressed his gratitude to DOLE and PESO Zambales for their unwavering support to the youth.
The SPES aims to help participants finance education, offering 20-52 days of work, typically during summer or Christmas breaks, with minimum wage pay. The program also aims to augment family income to ensure beneficiaries can pursue education and gain work experience.
In March 2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Zambales Field Office provided financial support to 479 Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) beneficiaries in Masinloc, Zambales.
This initiative assists students and out-of-school youth with educational needs by providing paid, short-term work experience in collaboration with local government units.