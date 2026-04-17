30 Zambales farmers complete BFAR tilapia training

Around 30 farmers completed a Fish Farmers’ Field School conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aimed at boosting tilapia production and local livelihoods.
The training, focused on monoculture of sex-reversed tilapia in grow-out ponds, is the first of its kind in Zambales and the second in Central Luzon. It forms part of the government’s push to make the municipality self-sufficient in tilapia production, the Municipal Agriculture Office said.
Participants underwent a four-month program from 19 September 2025 to 16 April 2026, covering best practices, sustainable methods, and disease management. The town currently has about 105,280 square meters of fish farms with adequate water supply for tilapia production.
Mayor Elvis Ragadio Soria said the initiative will strengthen the capacity of local fish farmers and improve their livelihoods. He added that the local government will continue to support programs aimed at developing the municipality’s agricultural sector.