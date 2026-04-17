30 Zambales farmers complete BFAR tilapia training

Around 30 farmers completed a Fish Farmers’ Field School conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aimed at boosting tilapia production and local livelihoods.

The training, focused on monoculture of sex-reversed tilapia in grow-out ponds, is the first of its kind in Zambales and the second in Central Luzon. It forms part of the government’s push to make the municipality self-sufficient in tilapia production, the Municipal Agriculture Office said.