K-drama heroines who redefine female power

1. Song Hye Kyo — Descendants of the Sun (2016), The Glory (2022–2023), Dark Nuns (2025), Show Business (2026)

Song Hye Kyo continues to showcase her versatility as an actress. As Dr. Kang Mo Yeon in Descendants of the Sun, she displayed bravery, skill, and empathy under intense circumstances. In The Glory, she evolved into Moon Dong-eun, a woman methodically seeking revenge for past traumas. Her recent role in the supernatural thriller Dark Nuns (2025) and her upcoming period drama Show Business (2026) demonstrate her range, proving she can portray both elegant grace and determined intensity, making her a benchmark for strong female leads.

2. Son Ye Jin – Something in the Rain (2018), Thirty-Nine (2022), No Other Choice (upcoming)

Son Ye Jin’s characters exemplify quiet resilience. In Something in the Rain, Yoon Jin-ah navigates societal pressures and personal growth with dignity and sensitivity. Her more recent work, Thirty-Nine, explored deep friendships and life’s transitions. She is set to appear in the upcoming dark comedy film No Other Choice, highlighting her continued evolution as a multi-dimensional performer who combines vulnerability with strength.

3. Kim Ji Won — Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Queen of Tears (2024)

Kim Ji Won’s historical heroine Tanya in Arthdal Chronicles broke away from the standard archetype of the passive love interest. Tanya’s intelligence, courage, and decisive nature significantly affect the course of her world. In the 2024 drama Queen of Tears, she plays Hong Hae In, a determined heiress balancing love, duty, and personal ambition, reinforcing her status as a modern icon of female empowerment in both historical and contemporary narratives.

4. Jun Ji Hyun — My Love from the Star (2013), Tempest (2024–2025)

Jun Ji Hyun’s Cheon Song Yi remains one of the most memorable K-drama heroines, combining glamor with wit and self-assuredness. Her recent role in Tempest presents her as a diplomat-turned-strategist, a commanding presence in a suspenseful political setting.

5. Kim Seo Hyung — Sky Castle (2018–2019)

Kim Seo Hyung’s portrayal of Han Seo Jin highlighted ambition and intelligence. Even when morally ambiguous, her calculated moves to secure her family’s social standing captivated audiences, offering a nuanced reflection on female power within a patriarchal society.

6. Park Min Young — Her Private Life (2019), Siren’s Kiss (2026)

Park Min Young brought depth and charm to Sung Deok Mi, a talented woman who balances career, love, and self-expression. Her upcoming 2026 drama Siren’s Kiss has her playing a sharp insurance investigator drawn into a web of intrigue, continuing her streak of portraying capable, self-assured women who drive their own stories.

7. Kim So Hyun — River Where the Moon Rises (2021), My Lovely Liar (2023), Serendipity’s Embrace (2023), Good Boy (2025)

Kim So Hyun’s Princess Pyeonggang fused vulnerability and resilience, leading with both heart and strategy. Subsequent projects such as My Lovely Liar, Serendipity’s Embrace, and the 2025 action-comedy Good Boy have demonstrated her ability to tackle diverse roles, cementing her as one of the new generation’s most dynamic female leads.