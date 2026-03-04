Wildlife officials release 14 recovered birds in Caluya

ILOILO CITY — Fourteen rehabilitated wild birds have been successfully released back into their natural habitat at the Bantayan Release Site in Barangay Semirara,Caluya, Antique reinforcing local efforts to protect biodiversity and restore ecological balance.

The animals returned to the wild included two adult male White Collared Kingfisher, four adult male Spotted Dove, four adult male Common Emerald Dove, and four adult male Barred Rail. Each bird underwent careful health assessment to ensure they were strong and capable of surviving independently before being set free.

The release operation was led by the Environmental, Social, and Governance Sustainability Department of Semirara Mining and Power Corporation in partnership with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Antique and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Culasi. Environmental specialists supervised the activity to guarantee proper handling and compliance with wildlife conservation protocols.

The Bantayan Release Site serves as a protected sanctuary where human activity is kept to a minimum, providing a safe environment for wildlife to thrive. Local officials, including Barangay Captain Catherine Lim of Semirara, also expressed support for the initiative.

Authorities highlighted the ecological importance of returning wildlife to their natural habitats. Birds such as kingfishers, doves, and rails contribute significantly to environmental health by dispersing seeds, maintaining soil fertility, and sustaining balanced ecosystems.

The successful release underscores ongoing efforts to ensure that development and environmental protection coexist — preserving the natural heritage of Caluya for future generations.