AboitizPower, Tayabas CENRO conduct waterbird census in Quezon

AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) and the Tayabas City Environment and Natural Resources Office conducted the 2026 Annual Asian Waterbird Census in Pagbilao, Quezon as part of efforts to protect the province’s ecosystem.

In a social media post on 4 March 2026, organizers said the monitoring expedition was carried out at the Pagbilao Mangrove Experimental Forest and areas within the Pagbilao Power Station.

The activity aimed to determine and record bird populations, particularly migratory species that regularly visit the area.

During the census, the survey team recorded more than 80 garganey and around 200 Philippine ducks, locally known as “Papan.” Observers also documented a rare leucistic white Papan, a Philippine duck with distinctive pale reddish feathers.

CENRO Tayabas chief Ramil Gutierrez said the Asian Waterbird Census is a regular activity conducted with TLI and other stakeholders to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

He said the initiative focuses on monitoring bird species in the area, particularly migratory birds that rely on local wetlands as part of their migratory routes.

The presence of garganey and the vulnerable Philippine duck in the lagoon of the Pagbilao Power Station indicates that the area remains a suitable habitat for wildlife.

Observers said the findings demonstrate that industrial operations and environmental protection can coexist through proper management and monitoring.

Data gathered during the census will be submitted to the international Asian Waterbird Census database, which tracks the health of wetlands across Asia.

The initiative contributes to broader regional efforts to protect migratory bird routes and wetland ecosystems.

TLI Assistant Vice President for Corporate Services Lou Jason Deligencia said the company views its role as extending beyond energy production.

He said working as an energy provider also means partnering with host communities where the company operates.

Deligencia added that activities such as the census strengthen cooperation with local leaders and residents in protecting the environment.

TLI said it will continue supporting environmental programs of the local government as part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in Pagbilao.