The enduring influence of Nilo Divina

Turning 61 often serves as a time for reflection. For Nilo T. Divina, it became a celebration of life that transcends courtrooms, schools and even dining rooms, as well as of purpose, mentorship and personal accomplishments.
Divina was born on 20 February 1965, and celebrated his 61st birthday on 20 February 2026, with significant events that represented the various communities he leads and motivates. Colleagues and members of his firm honored the man they call both a managing partner and a mentor during a formal ceremony hosted at The Peninsula Manila.
One message captured the tone of the evening, “To the man who balances the scales of justice and mentorship with equal grace. To the Managing Partner who leads our firm and the mentor who has been a second father to me: Thank you for the wisdom, the career guidance and the blueprint for success. Cheers to 61 years of excellence!”
It was a fitting homage to a leader whose influence extends far beyond legal pleadings and polished boardroom strategies.
Dean Divina
Divina is dean of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law, where the Thomasian legal community convened on 20 February 2026.
Students from all year levels came together for a poignant homage at the gathering, which was organized by the UST Civil Law Council. The celebration was more than just a birthday celebration; it was a testament to the Dean's long-lasting relationship with the students he continues to mentor as they strive for legal excellence.
In his message, Dean Divina expressed sincere appreciation for the warm reception and thoughtful efforts of the Civil Law Council and the student body. He underscored that the true fulfillment of his role lies not in personal milestones, but in witnessing the growth and determination of future members of the legal profession. He acknowledged the academic pressures faced by law students and commended their resilience, discipline and commitment.
As head of the oldest existing law school in the Philippines, he reminded students of the Faculty’s proud bar examination tradition — producing topnotchers and maintaining competitive passing rates. Excellence, he emphasized, is achieved through preparation, integrity and unwavering dedication.
He urged students to approach legal studies not merely as a requirement for licensure, but as a vocation anchored in service, competence and ethical responsibility. Maintaining the Faculty’s bar performance, he noted, is a collective responsibility shared by students, professors and administrators alike.
His 61st birthday thus became more than a personal celebration — it was a reaffirmation of the mission to form principled and excellent lawyers committed to upholding justice and the rule of law.
Architect of Dynamic Lawyering
Outside the academe, Divina is best known as the Founder and Managing Partner of DivinaLaw, a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines.
With just five attorneys from various practice areas when it was founded in 2006, the business has expanded to become one of the biggest in the nation, currently employing over 100 attorneys.
DivinaLaw covers all aspect of Philippine law, including corporate takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, corporate rehabilitation, litigation, banking and finance, energy, taxation, and more.
The company is proud to promote and practice dynamic lawyering, which is quick, proactive and focused on getting things done. Leading businesses in banking and finance, manufacturing, retail, power, oil and gas, education, healthcare, insurance, real estate and technology have trusted it because of its collaborative work ethic and breadth of knowledge.
In keeping with its mission to serve clients all over the country, DivinaLaw has partnered with 13 local law firms in the Philippines and is the only Philippine member of Lawyers Associated Worldwide, a highly regarded global association of more than 100 independent law firms from more than 50 nations.
Through it all, Divina’s leadership philosophy remains clear as he stated to DAILY TRIBUNE, “Success comes from adaptability and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Leadership is also vital. In both law and business, the ability to inspire a team and foster a culture of excellence makes all the difference.”
Beyond the courtroom
Perhaps the first thing that springs to mind when one hears his name is legal excellence. But those who know Divina well know that he is a man who is fervently committed to hospitality and shared experiences outside of the courtroom and corporate boardrooms.
Entering the restaurant business may seem like an odd change of pace for someone who has worked in the legal field for decades. Divina, however, finds the change to be organic.
He told DAILY TRIBUNE, “I’ve always believed that excellence should not be confined to one field. Running a top-tier law firm requires precision, dedication and a keen understanding of people — qualities that also define a great restaurant. Food has always been a passion of mine, and I saw an opportunity to create a space where people could come together, share memorable experiences and enjoy exceptional cuisine.”
His legal training informs even this pursuit, “The legal profession instills a mindset of discipline, strategic thinking and risk management — all of which are critical in running a business. Contracts, negotiations and compliance are second nature to me, which has helped in structuring fair and sustainable partnerships. More importantly, law teaches you to listen and anticipate needs, which are key in delivering an outstanding customer experience.”
It is this multidimensional approach — lawyer, dean, columnist, entrepreneur, mentor — that defines him at 61.
He is also a voice beyond the Lecture Hall because his biweekly piece "A Dose of Law," which appears in DAILY TRIBUNE every Monday and Friday, gives readers a glimpse into another aspect of Divina. There, he expands his classroom to a nationwide audience by clearly and pertinently distilling complicated legal problems.
Life of purpose
At 61, Atty. Nilo Divina stands as a figure who balances scales — of justice and mentorship, ambition and humility, precision and warmth.
Whether celebrated in the refined halls of The Peninsula or embraced by students within the Faculty of Civil Law, the message is the same: his legacy is not measured in years, but in lives shaped.