The enduring influence of Nilo Divina

One message captured the tone of the evening, “To the man who balances the scales of justice and mentorship with equal grace. To the Managing Partner who leads our firm and the mentor who has been a second father to me: Thank you for the wisdom, the career guidance and the blueprint for success. Cheers to 61 years of excellence!”

It was a fitting homage to a leader whose influence extends far beyond legal pleadings and polished boardroom strategies.

Dean Divina

Divina is dean of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law, where the Thomasian legal community convened on 20 February 2026.

Students from all year levels came together for a poignant homage at the gathering, which was organized by the UST Civil Law Council. The celebration was more than just a birthday celebration; it was a testament to the Dean's long-lasting relationship with the students he continues to mentor as they strive for legal excellence.

In his message, Dean Divina expressed sincere appreciation for the warm reception and thoughtful efforts of the Civil Law Council and the student body. He underscored that the true fulfillment of his role lies not in personal milestones, but in witnessing the growth and determination of future members of the legal profession. He acknowledged the academic pressures faced by law students and commended their resilience, discipline and commitment.

As head of the oldest existing law school in the Philippines, he reminded students of the Faculty’s proud bar examination tradition — producing topnotchers and maintaining competitive passing rates. Excellence, he emphasized, is achieved through preparation, integrity and unwavering dedication.

He urged students to approach legal studies not merely as a requirement for licensure, but as a vocation anchored in service, competence and ethical responsibility. Maintaining the Faculty’s bar performance, he noted, is a collective responsibility shared by students, professors and administrators alike.

His 61st birthday thus became more than a personal celebration — it was a reaffirmation of the mission to form principled and excellent lawyers committed to upholding justice and the rule of law.