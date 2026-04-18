DivinaLaw marks 20 years of growth and trust

What began as a small, tight-knit legal team has grown into one of the country’s most influential law firms, as DivinaLaw celebrated its 20th anniversary with a milestone gathering at Shangri-La The Fort on 17 April.
The event was less about spectacle and more about substance, a reflection of the relationships that have defined the firm’s rise under founder Nilo Divina.
The evening opened with a Mass, underscoring the firm’s grounding in faith-based principles, before transitioning into a formal banquet that brought together leaders from business, law, media and entertainment.
DivinaLaw’s journey traces back to 2006, when it was established in Makati as a five-lawyer firm. From those modest beginnings, it steadily expanded its reach, building a client base that now includes some of the biggest names in business and politics.
Now also serving as dean of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law, Divina recalled how the firm was built alongside former students who became part of its core foundation.
“We stand here today because you believed in us — when we were starting, when we were growing, and even when we were tested,” Divina said.
That sense of loyalty was highlighted during the program, as the firm honored team members who have spent five, 10, 15 and 20 years with DivinaLaw, a testament to the culture that has sustained its growth.
Over the years, the firm has not only expanded in size but also in stature. For eight consecutive years, its lawyers have been recognized among the top 100 legal professionals in the Philippines, reinforcing its position in the upper tier of the legal profession.
The anniversary gathering mirrored that evolution, bringing together tycoons, corporate executives, top lawyers and public figures in a single room.
Entertainment came in between, with Ogie Alcasid delivering a light, engaging set, followed by Regine Velasquez, whose performance carried the celebration deeper into the evening.
More than a celebration, the event underscored a defining theme: that DivinaLaw’s growth was never just about legal victories, but about the trust and relationships that continue to sustain it.