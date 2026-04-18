DivinaLaw marks 20 years of growth and trust

“We stand here today because you believed in us — when we were starting, when we were growing, and even when we were tested,” Divina said.

That sense of loyalty was highlighted during the program, as the firm honored team members who have spent five, 10, 15 and 20 years with DivinaLaw, a testament to the culture that has sustained its growth.

Over the years, the firm has not only expanded in size but also in stature. For eight consecutive years, its lawyers have been recognized among the top 100 legal professionals in the Philippines, reinforcing its position in the upper tier of the legal profession.

The anniversary gathering mirrored that evolution, bringing together tycoons, corporate executives, top lawyers and public figures in a single room.

Entertainment came in between, with Ogie Alcasid delivering a light, engaging set, followed by Regine Velasquez, whose performance carried the celebration deeper into the evening.

More than a celebration, the event underscored a defining theme: that DivinaLaw’s growth was never just about legal victories, but about the trust and relationships that continue to sustain it.