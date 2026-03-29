Volvo offers 0% deal on select models

Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the Philippines, said the program gives more buyers a way to enter the premium vehicle segment with lighter financing costs.

The company said the promo also supports its push for electrified mobility in the local market.

The included models cover both battery electric and plug-in hybrid options. The EX30 comes in Ultra and Core variants, while the XC60 T8 and XC90 T8 give buyers SUV choices with plug-in hybrid power. Volvo said the lineup carries the brand’s focus on design, safety and electrified driving.