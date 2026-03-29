Volvo offers 0% deal on select models

Volvo Philippines has launched a financing offer that gives qualified buyers access to zero-interest terms on select models until 15 May. The promo runs from 15 March to 15 May 2026, through BPI.
The offer covers the EX30 Ultra, EX30 Core, XC60 T8 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and XC90 T8 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Buyers who qualify may avail of the promo, subject to the required down payment and financing terms.
Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the Philippines, said the program gives more buyers a way to enter the premium vehicle segment with lighter financing costs.
The company said the promo also supports its push for electrified mobility in the local market.
The included models cover both battery electric and plug-in hybrid options. The EX30 comes in Ultra and Core variants, while the XC60 T8 and XC90 T8 give buyers SUV choices with plug-in hybrid power. Volvo said the lineup carries the brand’s focus on design, safety and electrified driving.
“At Volvo Cars, we are committed to advancing premium, electrified mobility by making it more accessible while upholding the core values that define our brand safety, sustainability, and innovation,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.
“Through this 0 percent interest financing initiative, we aim to enable more customers to experience Volvo Cars ownership, delivering not only exceptional vehicles but also a seamless, value-driven, and future-ready mobility experience,” Perez-Agudo concluded.