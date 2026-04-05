BMW iX3 wins two global titles

The iX3 topped a field of 57 vehicles in the overall category and led 43 entries in the electric vehicle class. Judges pointed to its performance, range and onboard technology during the evaluation.

This model opens BMW’s Neue Klasse line. It introduces a new design direction along with a revised electronics system. The cabin uses a wide display that runs across the windshield area, paired with a central screen and optional head-up display. Controls rely more on digital inputs.

The vehicle uses two electric motors with a combined output of 345 kW and 645 Nm of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h. An 800-volt system allows fast charging of up to 400 kW.

The battery provides 108.7 kWh of usable energy. Range reaches up to 805 kilometers under WLTP testing. Fast charging can add significant driving range in a short stop, depending on conditions.