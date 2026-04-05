BMW iX3 wins two global titles

The BMW iX3 took two major awards at the World Car Awards, earning World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle for 2026.
The results were announced at the New York International Auto Show. A jury of 98 motoring journalists from 33 countries selected the winners after evaluating dozens of entries through road tests.
The iX3 topped a field of 57 vehicles in the overall category and led 43 entries in the electric vehicle class. Judges pointed to its performance, range and onboard technology during the evaluation.
This model opens BMW’s Neue Klasse line. It introduces a new design direction along with a revised electronics system. The cabin uses a wide display that runs across the windshield area, paired with a central screen and optional head-up display. Controls rely more on digital inputs.
The vehicle uses two electric motors with a combined output of 345 kW and 645 Nm of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h. An 800-volt system allows fast charging of up to 400 kW.
The battery provides 108.7 kWh of usable energy. Range reaches up to 805 kilometers under WLTP testing. Fast charging can add significant driving range in a short stop, depending on conditions.
BMW said the vehicle uses four high-performance computers that manage driving, infotainment, automated functions, and other systems. The company reported improved response and control through this architecture.
The double win brings the total to 11 titles for the BMW Group at the World Car Awards since the program began in 2003.