The stories before scale

That was the expectation, but when the market moved, it did not follow a straight line or a steady upward curve.

I saw the same pattern in other sectors.

Crypto and blockchain were once seen as the future of payments, and in 2021, Chainalysis said global grassroots adoption jumped more than 880 percent, well above the roughly 100 percent year-on-year growth often cited for EVs.

Crypto found uses and built an audience, but most daily transactions still go through banks, cash, cards and existing payment systems.

The metaverse had a similar moment when Meta rebranded around that idea and kept spending heavily on Reality Labs.

Meta said those investments cut operating profit by $13.72 billion in 2022, while AR and VR headset shipments rose 92.1 percent in 2021 to 11.2 million units, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). But it still did not sell at the scale many expected.

When numbers like that appear, everybody wants in. Everybody wants to say they are early. Everybody starts building around the idea.

The interest is real for EVs, but so are the limits. Buyers now ask about charging time, battery life, warranty, resale, and where the nearest charger is.