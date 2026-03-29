28-year-old man nabbed for illegal firearm in Muntinlupa

Personnel from the Muntinlupa City Police Station's Intelligence Section were conducting an anti-criminality operation in the area when they encountered the suspect in possession of a firearm.

Upon inspection, the operatives recovered one caliber .38 revolver without a serial number and two pieces of live ammunition of the same caliber. When asked to present the necessary documents, the suspect failed to provide any legal authorization for the firearm.

The confiscated firearm and ammunition were properly marked as evidence, and the suspect was immediately placed under arrest by the responding officers.

The arrested individual and the recovered evidence were brought to the Station Investigation, Detective and Management Section of Muntinlupa City Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.