Session Road in Bloom wraps up Panagbenga Baguio Flower Festival

A week after the drum and lyre band blasted familiar tunes, school children energetically street danced, and the beautifully decorated floral floats paraded through thoroughfares, Baguio City began to settle down, but not in the manner one expected. The ever-movable crowds from the main weekend of the Panagbenga: Baguio Flower Festival have come and gone. Yet the mountain resort of a city did not fall quite quiet. It lingered in a kind of in-between — still very much alive, still super-duper busy, just less, less hurried.
By then, the focus moved to the iconic Session Road, which had earlier closed to vehicular traffic for a week and magically turned into a long stretch of stalls and stores, and open-air shops and tented culinary destinations. There were a multitude of ever-mobile individuals, couples and families who leisurely walked, eagerly browsed, and suddenly stopped whenever something — perhaps an interesting item — caught their eye. The entire atmosphere felt more casual, more easygoing, as if the city had loosened up after the series of important events — a more subdued afterparty, if you will, I must say.
Session Road in Bloom was less of a spectacle and more on discoveries. We sashayed without much of a stringent plan. One moment, we admired the buckets of freshly cut flowers — almost excessive in color! — a few steps later, we flipped through cotton bedsheets and pillowcases, and neatly-arranged stacks of woven blankets. Smiling vendors called out occasionally, but most allowed us to feel the merchandise.
There were inviting tables filled with tiny trinkets — Chinese charms, bracelets, and figurines all meant to bring luck. Nearby were displays of imported chocolates and a selection of snacks, properly stacked up, but quickly picked through as the day went on. It was a spot where you told yourself, “We’re just looking around,” and yet, you’d happily end up with a bag or two of desired goodies on the way out!
Food was everywhere — and we mean everywhere! We caught it before we saw it — the aroma of grilled meats, something sweet, something unfamiliar. Japanese and Korean dishes were served alongside the ever-so-popular Filipino festival mainstays.
Funnily enough, frozen yogurt and a variety of ice cream flavors continued to draw snaking lines, even if the air possessed the familiar Baguio chill. It did not seem to matter. Residents and visitors purchased with delight anyway!
Some culinary booths have become part of the routine for those who returned every year. Giligan’s sets up with its smash burgers, which drew a crowd. Baguio Country Club brought out its litson baka, rich and soft, worth the wait. Amare La Cucina served its rectangular pizzas, easy to share, easy to bite. These were exclusively served during Session Road in Bloom, and only in their pop-up pavilions, and not in their formal storefronts.
We learned timing mattered! Early morning was best if you wish more space to move and have first pick of what was on offer. Late, late night has its own allure — cooler air, fewer patrons, and merchants more willing to give a better price just to close a sale. In between, the fabled street easily filled up, and you’re unintentionally carried away with the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd — whether you like it or not!
Away from the steady flow within the gardens — which hosted the Blooms and Landscape Competition — was a booth ran by the Baguio Artists — easy to miss if you were distracted. Paintings leaned against makeshift walls, some still exuded the faint smell of fresh varnish. There were adorable stickers, handmade ornaments, and small pieces, when upon payment, could easily slip into our pockets. It was rather calm and serene, more personal — a pause in the middle of all the bustle.
At the Melvin Jones Grandstand, the closing ceremonies were held, attended by the city’s most important government officials — to include Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong and several city councilors. Also present was Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Incorporated chairman for life Mauricio Domogan together with the region’s movers of arts and culture. Excited names were called, deserving awards were handed out.
But what we recalled most were the animated performances. Students, many of whom have already marched and danced several days before, still showed up to stage what they had practiced and rehearsed for months. We gladly witnessed and admired a kind of stubborn, youthful energy.
And at dusk, the splendor of the spectacular fireworks.
They began almost without warning, and suddenly everyone gazed up. Some were on rooftops, others leaned over balconies and yet others gathered along terraces and any available open terrain. Many trooped to higher spaces, most ideally the top floor of SM City Baguio with a panoramic view. The displays were spread out, timed so it could be simultaneously seen and gasped over from different parts of the city. There was absolutely no need to chase it. Wherever you were, you got your share.
All in all, it was not the same as what was known as the parade weekend. It was more unpolished and less talked about but as authentic as it could be. There was definitely a lingering feel about this stretch of days which felt lighter. We walked more, lingered longer, and noticed details we had previously missed.
If you wished for a change of pace, Session Road in Bloom is where you should be. No regrets guaranteed.
Bravo Baguio City! ¡Enhorabuena, Panagbenga Baguio Flower Festival!