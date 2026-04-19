Session Road in Bloom wraps up Panagbenga Baguio Flower Festival

A week after the drum and lyre band blasted familiar tunes, school children energetically street danced, and the beautifully decorated floral floats paraded through thoroughfares, Baguio City began to settle down, but not in the manner one expected. The ever-movable crowds from the main weekend of the Panagbenga: Baguio Flower Festival have come and gone. Yet the mountain resort of a city did not fall quite quiet. It lingered in a kind of in-between — still very much alive, still super-duper busy, just less, less hurried.

By then, the focus moved to the iconic Session Road, which had earlier closed to vehicular traffic for a week and magically turned into a long stretch of stalls and stores, and open-air shops and tented culinary destinations. There were a multitude of ever-mobile individuals, couples and families who leisurely walked, eagerly browsed, and suddenly stopped whenever something — perhaps an interesting item — caught their eye. The entire atmosphere felt more casual, more easygoing, as if the city had loosened up after the series of important events — a more subdued afterparty, if you will, I must say.