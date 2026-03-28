The Brent Guest House: Fall in love again with old Baguio

The very instant we stepped into the Brent Guest House, it immediately felt like the Baguio of times past.
The storied home, coated in old style of green and white, sets the tone. While the towering pine trees framed the estate, the fresh air moved differently here — cool, clean and unhurried. The breeze reminded us how and why we fell in love with the city in the first place — many, many moons ago.
The entire setting definitely has a role in it. The guesthouse, nestled along Brent Road, is in a quiet pocket anchored by the Brent International School. Just nearby is the Pink Sisters Convent, formally known as the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters. For decades, it has drawn visitors seeking stillness, finding peace. Devotees to the shrine light candles, offer prayers, or simply settle in silence — the same sense of retreat has seemed to spill over into the Brent Guest House. And yet, common destinations such as SM Baguio and Burnham Park are still just a stone’s throw away.
Access, often a challenge in Baguio’s sloping terrain, has been thoughtfully addressed. A see-through elevator connects from the driveway to the main property, for elderly guests and persons with disabilities.
Once on board, the scale got deliberately scaled down. Fourteen rooms in total — purposely converted from previous classrooms of the neighboring school.
They themselves were straightforward, but well thought-out. Nine superior accommodations are compact but comfortable at approximately 30 square meters. Two junior suites, plus a single deluxe room, are available for those who wish for more space. Another two two-bedroom suites felt more like private apartments. The largest stretched to 115 square meters — enough for families or small groups.
There is The Third Space — the all-day dining area. The name fits in more ways than one. For us, it was neither a formal restaurant, nor a casual café — but an ideal combination. A sanctuary you drift into for early breakfast, till you return to have a delicious late night homemade dessert. The menu leans on comfort — familiar brunch plates, lunch and dinner hearty mains, and a few indulgent sweets — but with emphasis on local ingredients.
The culinary responsibility falls on Chef Diana Marie Frias, whose background spans menu development and kitchen leadership. She believes in classic foundations, but is open to intentional, modern touches. The dishes are always composed with the freshest ingredients — with the chef regularly and personally scouring markets at the break of dawn to hunt for the best produce.
The common areas follow the same rhythm. The Lounge is more flexible, often used for intimate events and official meetings. Nothing feels out of place. Even the occasional live music on weekends — set in the early evening — blends into the atmosphere.
The surrounding greenery is part of the whole experience. The Brent Garden was not overly manicured. It keeps a natural edge — pine needles underfoot, the scent of earth and resin in the air.
According to general manager Ramon Cabrera, it is often used for gatherings — family reunions, milestone celebrations and even much-anticipated weddings. But even when rarely empty — such as the early morning — it has its own charm. I could imagine long tables of muted conversations from late afternoons, which stretch into the night.
It all felt personal and bespoke — extremely close to home, you might even say. There was confidence to keep things intimate. The spaces were easy to navigate. The staff not only recognized faces, but remembered names.
What stands out, in the end, is how the Brent Guest House resists overstatement. It does not lean on trends, but rather touches on nostalgia. It harnesses the strength of Baguio itself: an unhurried, relaxed, slow, leisurely and conscious renewal in the slice of the city still engulfed by pine trees.