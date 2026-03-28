The Brent Guest House: Fall in love again with old Baguio

Once on board, the scale got deliberately scaled down. Fourteen rooms in total — purposely converted from previous classrooms of the neighboring school.

They themselves were straightforward, but well thought-out. Nine superior accommodations are compact but comfortable at approximately 30 square meters. Two junior suites, plus a single deluxe room, are available for those who wish for more space. Another two two-bedroom suites felt more like private apartments. The largest stretched to 115 square meters — enough for families or small groups.

There is The Third Space — the all-day dining area. The name fits in more ways than one. For us, it was neither a formal restaurant, nor a casual café — but an ideal combination. A sanctuary you drift into for early breakfast, till you return to have a delicious late night homemade dessert. The menu leans on comfort — familiar brunch plates, lunch and dinner hearty mains, and a few indulgent sweets — but with emphasis on local ingredients.