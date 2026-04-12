Smooth sailing: Magnolia dismantles all-Filipino San Miguel

Taking advantage of the Beermen missing import Justin Patton, the Hotshots cruised to their third win in seven outing to rebound from a sorry slim loss to Barangay Ginebra last Friday.

Magnolia took control of the game early and even led by as many as 26 points in its first win over San Miguel since a 98-95 overtime escape in the Season 49 Philippine Cup back on 16 April 2025.

“I have to give credit to my players for responding really well. I challenged them at the huddle before the game when we found out that their import was not playing. I told them that this team (San Miguel) is more dangerous without an import. They’re the All-Filipino champions for a reason,” Hotshots head coach LA Tenorio said.

“I really challenged them. It’s scarier to go up against an All-Filipino San Miguel. They responded to the challenge and that’s what I really like seeing in Magnolia.”

Import Clint Chapman bounced back from a flat performance the last time out with a 34-point production on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting from the field. He added six rebounds with three blocks and two assists in a just 30 minutes of action.

“It’s a bounce back game, good to get a win and good to be back in that winning column,” said Chapman, who only had 18 points in Magnolia’s 89-91 loss to the Kings.

The Beermen were able to keep up in the first half, trailing by just eight points in the intermission but eventually lost steam as the Hotshots pulled away with a 34-point third quarter blitz.

Magnolia erected its biggest lead at 88-62 on a four-pointer by Paul Lee with just 3:49 left in the third canto.

“You got to give them credit I think they played almost as well without an import as they were with an import. I give them credit they came out and played hard and we had to find our advantages. I try to take advantage where I could and the whole team on that matter,” Chapman added.

Jerom Lastimosa chipped in 13 points and six assists while Ian Sangalang and Zav Lucero put in 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Hotshots handed San Miguel its second straight defeat.

The Beermen were forced to play without an import after Patton failed to show up in practice for the past three days due to an “illness.”

Patton had a disappointing outing last Wednesday in San Miguel’s 112-116 loss to still-perfect Rain or Shine. The replacement reinforcement for ineffective Marcus Lee incurred four quick fouls and was quiet on offense with just 12 points.