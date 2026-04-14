Boatwright arrives, hits ground running

The 6-foot-10 American, who is up for naturalization to help the Gilas program, will fill in for the spot abandoned by Justin Patton after going AWOL (absence without leave).

Boatwright landed in Manila on Monday following his stint for the Daegu Kogas Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League.

He went straight to practice at the San Miguel Corporation sports facility in Pasig City.

“He was okay this morning, no injury and could be even better in the coming days with team practice,” San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said.

The Beermen are looking to improve their shaky 3-4 start with the 29-year-old Boatwright, who helped the franchise win the Season 48 edition of the mid-season conference back.

Boatwright’s familiarity with head coach Leo Austria’s system and teammates June Mar Fajardo, Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez, Don Trollano and Marcio Lassiter will be a huge advantage as he makes his debut on Sunday against NLEX.

“Of course, this conference is import reliant so his role would be big for us specially if he could space the floor for June Mar at the post and CJ on the drive,” Abanilla said.