BAIC presents B40e Trailmaster rEV

BAIC Philippines has introduced the B40e Trailmaster rEV to the local market. The launch places the brand in the plug-in hybrid off-road vehicle segment in the country.
The model was presented during the Manila International Auto Show 2026 in Pasay City, where it is part of the brand’s expanded electrified lineup.
The B40e Trailmaster rEV carries a price of P2,888,000. The vehicle combines a traditional ladder-frame off-road platform with a plug-in hybrid system. BAIC said the model targets buyers who need off-road capability while managing fuel use in daily driving.
The release places the B40e alongside other electrified models displayed at the show. The B30e Dune Hybrid starts at P1,479,000 for the 4x2 variant and P1,788,000 for the 4x4.
The B60 Beaumont Hybrid is listed at P2,878,000, while the B60 Beaumont rEV is priced at P3,398,000. The B80 Wagon Special Edition, positioned as a larger SUV offering, carries a price of P4,000,000.
Visitors at the BAIC booth were given access to test drives and on-site transactions. The company offered cash discounts of up to P100,000 for select units through reservations made during the event.
BAIC said its current lineup covers a range of use cases, from daily driving to off-road travel, with models such as the B40 Pro TrailMaster, B40 Ragnar diesel SUV and X55 Verve crossover included in its local portfolio.
The B40e Trailmaster rEV serves as a key addition to BAIC’s local range, as the company builds a presence in the hybrid and electrified SUV segment. The model brings a mix of off-road design and electric-assisted driving, aimed at buyers who split time between city roads and rough terrain.