Belmonte honors female officers

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) concluded its National Women’s Month celebration Tuesday with an awards ceremony and the launch of new initiatives aimed at police families and road safety.
Mayor Joy Belmonte joined QCPD director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio at the QCPD Grandstand to recognize outstanding female personnel for their contributions to law enforcement and community service.
Belmonte praised the district’s officers as strong allies in the fight against gender-based violence, noting their specialized training in handling cases involving violence against women and children.