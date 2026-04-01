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Belmonte honors female officers

Belmonte honors female officers
PHOTO courtesy of QC Mayor Joy Belmonte﻿/FB
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The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) concluded its National Women’s Month celebration Tuesday with an awards ceremony and the launch of new initiatives aimed at police families and road safety.

Mayor Joy Belmonte joined QCPD director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio at the QCPD Grandstand to recognize outstanding female personnel for their contributions to law enforcement and community service.

Belmonte honors female officers
QCPD honors women cops, launches livelihood, PRIDE programs

Belmonte praised the district’s officers as strong allies in the fight against gender-based violence, noting their specialized training in handling cases involving violence against women and children.

Joy Belmonte
QCPD Women Month
women police PH

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