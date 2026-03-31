QCPD honors women cops, launches livelihood, PRIDE programs

She added that the effectiveness of police services is reflected in the growing willingness of victims to come forward, as well as in sustained efforts to resolve cases and secure convictions.

“So please do not be shy to act, to speak, and to show your abilities. Wherever you are assigned, whatever your duty is, know that you belong there. Keep showing up. That space is yours,” she said.

Following the ceremony, the QCPD launched the “Kabuhayan ni Misis” program, which aims to improve the welfare of police families through home-based livelihood opportunities and skills training.

The district also introduced the Policewomen for Road Safety, Integrity, Discipline, and Enforcement (PRIDE) program to highlight the skills, professionalism and leadership of policewomen, while promoting safe and orderly traffic management across the city.