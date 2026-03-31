QCPD honors women cops, launches livelihood, PRIDE programs

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday held its culminating activity for the 2026 National Women’s Month celebration, with Mayor Joy Belmonte attending the event at the QCPD Grandstand on 31 March.
Led by QCPD Director Randy Glenn Silvio, the program featured the awarding of outstanding female personnel in recognition of their dedication, excellence and contributions to law enforcement and community service.
Belmonte expressed pride in the QCPD, citing its role as a key partner in addressing gender-based violence. She noted that police personnel in the city are trained to handle Violence Against Women and Children cases and have been active in promoting gender sensitivity and women’s rights at the community level.
“You have also been active advocates, with your regular gender sensitivity training and your efforts to bring information on women’s rights to our communities,” Belmonte said.
She added that the effectiveness of police services is reflected in the growing willingness of victims to come forward, as well as in sustained efforts to resolve cases and secure convictions.
“So please do not be shy to act, to speak, and to show your abilities. Wherever you are assigned, whatever your duty is, know that you belong there. Keep showing up. That space is yours,” she said.
Following the ceremony, the QCPD launched the “Kabuhayan ni Misis” program, which aims to improve the welfare of police families through home-based livelihood opportunities and skills training.
The district also introduced the Policewomen for Road Safety, Integrity, Discipline, and Enforcement (PRIDE) program to highlight the skills, professionalism and leadership of policewomen, while promoting safe and orderly traffic management across the city.