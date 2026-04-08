Did you know ‘Pursuit of Jade’ Zhang Linghe majored in Engineering? – Get to Know this C-drama hunk

He joined the aerospace club for his physics passion, jokes he's a "welder" (earning fans the adorable nickname Han Si or "Welding Wire"), and admits he'd be an electrical engineer sans acting.

College school hunk? Check. Stress-buster: music or aerobics. Fave singer: Jacky Cheung (he listens, doesn't sing). Talents: saxophone, drums, and calligraphy-level handwriting. Hot pot obsessions: mashed shrimp balls, beef, tripe. Durian paradox: hates the smell, loves the taste. Gamer at heart, "straight man" in chats, sensible in love—believes in love at first sight but trusts daily devotion more. In romance, he's all-in, forgiving her little slip-ups with undivided attention.

The viral ‘Hunan’ walk

In early 2026, a casual clip of Zhang Linghe striding confidently through Hunan's bustling streets exploded online, racking up over 50 million views on Weibo and TikTok. Fans dubbed it the "Zhang Linghe viral Hunan walk" for his effortless swagger—tall frame, sharp jawline, and that signature gaze turning heads like a real-life drama lead. The unscripted moment, captured during Pursuit of Jade promotions, solidified his "walk god" status, spawning edits, challenges, and memes that have newbies rushing to his feed.

C-Drama rise

In the enchanting world of C-dramas, Zhang Linghe reigns as the ultimate heartthrob, especially in sizzling Pursuit of Jade (streaming now on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV). Newbies and die-hards alike are captivated by his swift rise from electrical engineering student to leading man.

Kicking off in 2020's charming prince in Maiden Holmes, he exploded as noble god-of-war Chang Heng in Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022). 2023 was magic: cunning strategist Xie Wei in Story of Kunning Palace and brooding clan leader Gong Ziyu in My Journey to You. He slayed political drama in The Princess Royal (2024), melted hearts as a tender doctor in The Best Thing (2025), and now dominates Pursuit of Jade. From xianxia epics to modern romances, his range is swoon-inducing.

Luxury icon

Zhang Linghe's allure extends to high-fashion: Gucci and Bulgari ambassador, Lancôme face, PUMA sportswear star, and Lee Jeans' first Asia-Pacific ambassador. Those Zhang Linghe height and looks? Chef's kiss.

Is he single?

No official word on a Zhang Linghe girlfriend—he's never confirmed a relationship. Persistent buzz linked him to Story of Kunning Palace co-star Bai Lu after 2022 paparazzi snaps, but her agency's 2024 statement declared her single, quashing it. With 14M+ Weibo followers, he's the ultimate fantasy.

Zhang Linghe facts prove he's the full package: brains, beauty, and boundless talent. Pursuit of Jade fans, this is your sign to binge his filmography. Who's ready to stan?