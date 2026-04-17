10 DI-Maute members killed in Lanao del Sur raid

Ten members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group were killed in an early morning law enforcement support operation Friday in Barangay Banga-Pantar, Marantao, Lanao del Sur, the military said.
Government troops from Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN under the Western Mindanao Command, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, were serving multiple warrants of arrest against members of the group facing charges for murder, frustrated homicide, homicide, kidnapping and serious illegal detention.
Authorities said troops encountered the armed group during the operation, triggering a firefight that resulted in the deaths of 10 suspects, including Amerol Mangoranca, alias “Usman,” identified as a leader of the local terrorist group.
Officials said the slain suspects were linked to the 23 January 2026 ambush in Munai, Lanao del Sur that killed four soldiers, along with other violent attacks in the region.
No casualties were reported among government forces.
Troops later recovered firearms and war materiel, including two M16 rifles, an M4 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a .38-caliber revolver, a hand grenade and improvised explosive device components.
A wounded infant was also rescued at the scene and brought to a medical facility for treatment.
Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran commended troops and police units involved in the operation, saying security forces remain on alert to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups in Western Mindanao.