10 DI-Maute members killed in Lanao del Sur raid

Ten members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group were killed in an early morning law enforcement support operation Friday in Barangay Banga-Pantar, Marantao, Lanao del Sur, the military said.

Government troops from Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN under the Western Mindanao Command, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, were serving multiple warrants of arrest against members of the group facing charges for murder, frustrated homicide, homicide, kidnapping and serious illegal detention.