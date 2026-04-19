PNP destroys P25.7-M marijuana in Cordillera crackdown

“Nga hindi lang po ito simpleng pagbubunot ng halaman. Ito ay pagprotekta sa ating mga komunidad laban sa ilegal na droga. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating aksyon—walang ligtas sa batas,” Nartatez said.

He said the operations are part of efforts to cut the supply of illegal drugs at the source.

“We are targeting production areas to stop the spread of illegal drugs before they reach our streets. This is a proactive and sustained approach,” he added.

Nartatez warned those involved in drug cultivation and trade of continued enforcement actions.

“Sa mga patuloy na sangkot sa ilegal na droga, malinaw ang aming paalala—titiyakin ng PNP na kayo ay mananagot. Hindi kami titigil,” he said.

The PNP urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, saying community support is vital in sustaining anti-drug efforts.