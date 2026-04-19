PNP destroys P25.7-M marijuana in Cordillera crackdown

The Philippine National Police destroyed about P25.7 million worth of marijuana plants in a series of anti-drug operations in the Cordillera region from 13 to 19 April 2026.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said 22 eradication operations led to the uprooting of around 94,918 marijuana plants and the seizure of 56.6 kilograms of dried marijuana.
Most of the plantations were found in Benguet, Mountain Province, and Kalinga.
In Benguet, 17 operations resulted in the destruction of 14,418 plants valued at P9.68 million. A separate operation in Mountain Province accounted for 60,000 plants worth P12 million, while four operations in Kalinga led to the eradication of 20,500 plants valued at P4.1 million.
“Nga hindi lang po ito simpleng pagbubunot ng halaman. Ito ay pagprotekta sa ating mga komunidad laban sa ilegal na droga. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating aksyon—walang ligtas sa batas,” Nartatez said.
He said the operations are part of efforts to cut the supply of illegal drugs at the source.
“We are targeting production areas to stop the spread of illegal drugs before they reach our streets. This is a proactive and sustained approach,” he added.
Nartatez warned those involved in drug cultivation and trade of continued enforcement actions.
“Sa mga patuloy na sangkot sa ilegal na droga, malinaw ang aming paalala—titiyakin ng PNP na kayo ay mananagot. Hindi kami titigil,” he said.
The PNP urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, saying community support is vital in sustaining anti-drug efforts.