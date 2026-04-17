Cordillera police arrest 2, seize P1.55 million in drugs

BAGUIO CITY — Police arrested two suspects and seized more than P1.5 million worth of illegal drugs in a series of anti-drug operations in Baguio City and the provinces of Abra, Kalinga and Benguet on 16 April 2026.
The operations were carried out by anti-illegal drug units across the Cordillera region, authorities said.
In Baguio City, a 28-year-old man tagged as a street-level individual was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay City Camp Central. Seized from him was one sachet of suspected shabu weighing 1.19 grams, with an estimated value of P12,920.
In Lagangilang, Abra, a 29-year-old man was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant. Police recovered three sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.26 grams worth P1,768, along with a .45-caliber magazine and an ammunition box from the suspect’s residence.
Meanwhile, marijuana eradication operations led to the discovery and destruction of 6,000 fully grown marijuana plants in Tinglayan, Kalinga, with an estimated value of P1.2 million.
In Benguet, operatives conducting separate operations in Kibungan and Bakun found an additional 500 marijuana plants and 2,000 grams of dried marijuana stalks and leaves with a combined estimated value of P340,000.
Authorities said the total value of illegal drugs seized and destroyed reached P1,554,688.
The two arrested suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while the Abra suspect may also face charges under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.