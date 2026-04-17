Cordillera police arrest 2, seize P1.55 million in drugs

Meanwhile, marijuana eradication operations led to the discovery and destruction of 6,000 fully grown marijuana plants in Tinglayan, Kalinga, with an estimated value of P1.2 million.

In Benguet, operatives conducting separate operations in Kibungan and Bakun found an additional 500 marijuana plants and 2,000 grams of dried marijuana stalks and leaves with a combined estimated value of P340,000.

Authorities said the total value of illegal drugs seized and destroyed reached P1,554,688.

The two arrested suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while the Abra suspect may also face charges under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.