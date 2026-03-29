Power move: La Salle smashes UP, secures semis spot

The veteran trio of Shevana Laput, Angel Canino and Amie Provido made sure of the Lady Spikers’ continued playoffs run after sweeping University of the Philippines (UP), 25-15, 25-18, 25-20, to remain perfect in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.

La Salle claimed its 10th straight victory in as many starts to secure a 16th straight playoffs appearance.

Under the tutelage of 12-time champion coach Ramil de Jesus, the Lady Spikers have been a steady fixture in the Final Four since Season 71 back in the 2008-2009 tournament.

Despite La Salle’s dominating run, De Jesus reminded his team to maintain the same winning mindset and remain focused on the big picture.

“For me, what we want to do is prepare for every game. Whatever our standing is, that’s just secondary. I tell the players to always be ready and respect every opponent, although we’ve been through them in the first round,” De Jesus said.

Laput finished with 16 points on 14 kills and two kill blocks. Canino added 15 points, 13 from attacks, while Provido provided 10 points for La Salle, which also blanked the Fighting Maroons in their first meeting.

Also backing the veteran trio were Shane Reterta and Lilay Del Castillo, who scored nine and eight, respectively, while setter Eshana Nunag tallied 15 excellent sets.

The Lady Spikers faced a tough challenge in the third set as UP kept it close and tied it at 17. A back-to-back hit by Del Castillo gave La Salle a 22-19 lead.

Fina Ali trimmed the Fighting Maroons’ deficit to two before Canino scored on a kill and landed an ace for match point. Ali surrendered the game when her attack went straight to the net.

UP dropped to a 4-6 card, which put the squad in a tighter spot in the Final Four race.

Nina Ytang and Jelai Gajero scored nine points each while Kianne Olango finished with seven for the Fighting Maroons.

In men’s play, the Green Spikers bounced back in style, defeating the Fighting Maroons, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, to stay in the Final Four contention.

After seeing their four-game winning streak snapped in their previous outing, the Green Spikers rebounded with this victory to improve to 5-5, tying Ateneo de Manila University for fourth place.

The win also gave La Salle crucial separation from the Fighting Maroons, who now sit two games behind at 3-7.

Issa Ousseini had 17 points on 13 attacks, three blocks, and an ace to lead La Salle. Yoyong Mendoza finished with 17 points and 10 digs, Eugene Gloria added 15 points, 13 receptions, and seven digs, while Chris Hernandez chipped in 11 points.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to sixth place, dimming their hopes of advancing to the Final Four, despite the 24-point effort of Olayemi Raheem and Abram Robles’ 12 points.