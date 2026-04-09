PAF highlights inoperability

Philippine and US military aircraft conducted joint flight operations over Pampanga on Wednesday as part of the Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 exercises. The mission featured Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50PH Fighting Eagles flying alongside US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-22 Raptors. The operations were based out of Basa Air Base in Floridablanca.

Air Force officials said the flight was designed to strengthen coordination and operational synergy between the two allied nations. The joint exercise underscores the long-standing partnership between the PAF and PACAF, focusing on enhanced interoperability and combat readiness through sustained training.

Military officials stated the engagement reflects a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The drills align with the Philippine Air Force’s ongoing efforts to build a mission-oriented and capability-driven organization.