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PAF highlights inoperability

FA-50PH and F-22 Raptor aircrafts fly in formation as the military commence the Training Flight Exercise of the Cope Thunder 25-1 at the Basa Airbase in Floridablanca, Pampanga.
FA-50PH and F-22 Raptor aircrafts fly in formation as the military commence the Training Flight Exercise of the Cope Thunder 25-1 at the Basa Airbase in Floridablanca, Pampanga. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PAF
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Philippine and US military aircraft conducted joint flight operations over Pampanga on Wednesday as part of the Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 exercises. The mission featured Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50PH Fighting Eagles flying alongside US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-22 Raptors. The operations were based out of Basa Air Base in Floridablanca.

Air Force officials said the flight was designed to strengthen coordination and operational synergy between the two allied nations. The joint exercise underscores the long-standing partnership between the PAF and PACAF, focusing on enhanced interoperability and combat readiness through sustained training.

Military officials stated the engagement reflects a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The drills align with the Philippine Air Force’s ongoing efforts to build a mission-oriented and capability-driven organization.

FA-50PH and F-22 Raptor aircrafts fly in formation as the military commence the Training Flight Exercise of the Cope Thunder 25-1 at the Basa Airbase in Floridablanca, Pampanga.
PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga
Philippine Air Force (PAF)
military aircraft
Philippine and US

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