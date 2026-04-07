Philippine, US air forces kick off Exercise Cope Thunder in Clark

A key high-intensity component of the exercise features an aerial engagement between the Philippine Air Force’s FA-50 fighter jets and the Pacific Air Forces’ F-22 Raptors, aimed at testing tactical agility and combat readiness.

Building on a long-standing defense alliance, Cope Thunder 26-1 is designed to enhance interoperability between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

The training highlights a shared commitment to regional security and deeper military cooperation through advanced aerial maneuvers and tactical exchanges.

Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo Estrella said the exercise serves as a critical platform for refining the PAF’s operational capabilities and ensuring collective readiness to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. visited Basa Air Base, one of the exercise’s operational sites, where he observed bilateral flight training involving PAF FA-50 jets and PACAF F-22 Raptors.

He was joined by Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory III, commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard, and Col. Rex D. Templonuevo, commander of the PAF 5th Fighter Wing.

Exercise Cope Thunder underscores the two countries’ commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and advancing regional security through joint training and expert exchanges.