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P48-M shabu seized, 3 HVIs nabbed in Zamboanga

P48-M shabu seized, 3 HVIs nabbed in Zamboanga
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ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities seized around P48 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested three high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Divisoria on 17 April 2026.

Police said the operation yielded about 7,000 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P47.6 million.

P48-M shabu seized, 3 HVIs nabbed in Zamboanga
P48-M worth of shabu seized; 3 arrested in Zambo buy-bust

The operation was carried out by joint operatives from the Zamboanga City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Division 9, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, PNP Maritime Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money and other non-drug items at the scene.

P48-M shabu seized, 3 HVIs nabbed in Zamboanga
2 arrested, P3.7-M shabu seized

The suspects are now under the custody of Police Station 4 for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

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