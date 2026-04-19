P48-M shabu seized, 3 HVIs nabbed in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities seized around P48 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested three high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Divisoria on 17 April 2026.
Police said the operation yielded about 7,000 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P47.6 million.
The operation was carried out by joint operatives from the Zamboanga City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Division 9, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, PNP Maritime Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Authorities also recovered buy-bust money and other non-drug items at the scene.
The suspects are now under the custody of Police Station 4 for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.