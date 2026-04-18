P48-M worth of shabu seized; 3 arrested in Zambo buy-bust

Police identified the suspects as high-value drug personalities but did not immediately release their names.

The operation led to the confiscation of approximately 7,000 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P47.6 million.

Buy-bust money and other non-drug items were also recovered at the scene.

The operation involved personnel from Police Station 4 and intelligence units of the Zamboanga City Police Office, along with the Regional Intelligence Division 9, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, the PNP Maritime Group, and the PDEA Regional Office 9.

The suspects are now in the custody of Police Station 4 in Zamboanga City for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165.