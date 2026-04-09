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P3.4-M shabu seized in Taytay buy-bust

Tribune-arrested-in-handcuff
(File Photo)
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Police seized P3.4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and nabbed two high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested suspects were identified only by the alias Arjay, 39, freelance driver; and alias Pat, 26, Joyride rider—both residents of Barangay San Juan, in this town.

Tribune-arrested-in-handcuff
Over P800,000 shabu siezed in Parañaque buy-bust

At around 2:55 p.m., an operation was conducted in Barangay San Juan, where a poseur buyer successfully purchased suspected shabu from the suspects, leading to their immediate arrest.

Tribune-arrested-in-handcuff
P800K shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

More or less 500 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P3,400,000 was confiscated from the suspects.

Aside from this, authorities recovered a one-thousand-peso bill used as buy-bust money, a cellphone, and a motorcycle.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

taytay buy-bust

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