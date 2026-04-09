P3.4-M shabu seized in Taytay buy-bust

More or less 500 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P3,400,000 was confiscated from the suspects.

Aside from this, authorities recovered a one-thousand-peso bill used as buy-bust money, a cellphone, and a motorcycle.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.